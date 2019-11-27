Four women shearers, including one from Mataura, are aiming to set the first four-stand, lamb shearing world record in Turangi in January.

The attempt is one of four being held throughout the country during the summer.

Record attempt co-ordinator Jills Angus Burney, said Megan Whitehead, of Mataura, Sarah Higgins, of Blenheim, Amy Silcock, of Tiraumea and Natalya Rangiawha, of Piopio, will attempt to set a women's four-stand nine-hour strong wool lamb world record at Waihi Pukawa Station, near Turangi on January 23.

Angus Burney, who was a shearer, lawyer, and women's lamb shearing world record-holder for 18 years, said it would be the first women's first multi-stand attempt since Marg and Ingrid Bayne's two-stand, eight-hour lambs record in January 2009.

Advertisement

"We have had over 250 messages from people offering support and wanting to help" she said.

Read more shearing articles here.

She said there was no existing world record for the four-stand, nine-hour lambs shearing event, and she has spent the past few months organising the attempt and ensuring it met world record rules.

She said since the movie Shear Girls came out last year - which she appeared in - there had been "incredible support" from the industry for women shearers.

Other record attempts include Stacey Te Huia's solo nine-hour merino wethers shearing attempt in Ranfurly on December 7, while another three record-breaking attempts will be made in South Auckland, Piopio and Darken, Western Australia, in December and January.