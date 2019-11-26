As far as farming accommodation goes, the Otago Polytechnic's latest charity house is on the flash side.

"Maybe a bit too flash," buyer Cody Cowley said.

He and wife Rosie, along with equity partner Alan Scurr, bought this year's Otago Polytechnic student-built charity house for $255,000 on Saturday.

Most of the money will go towards the cost of the build, but $100,000 will be donated to United Way, which will distribute the money to nonprofit organisations in Otago.

Advertisement

The four-bedroom house is furnished and kitted out with everything from appliances to sound systems, thanks to a range of sponsors.

Mr Cowley said it would be moved to Bush Rd and used as farm worker accommodation.

Also on offer were three other unfurnished student-built houses sold after theirs, which fetched between $181,000 and $195,000.

The four-bedroom house is furnished and kitted out with everything from appliances to sound systems, thanks to a range of sponsors. Photo / Linda Robertson

Their initial plan was to buy the unfurnished houses. However, they became attracted by the charity house when other bidders seemed to be running out of steam while the price was enticingly low.

"At the end of the day it ended up being a good thing, because the other houses ended up going for more than we thought".

Scurr said these days to attract good staff you needed to have good accommodation on the farm.

Polytechnic carpentry department principal lecturer Matt Thompson said each year the students built a similar design.

"The idea is it gives students a range of skills. If there are a few funny things in the roof, they're there to give the students experience".

Advertisement

About 20 students were involved with making the charity house.

Polytechnic external relations director Mike Waddell said he thought the houses were a "bargain" given the housing market.

"People are going to be very happy and satisfied with that house. Auctions can be hit and miss and you've got to take emotion out of it".

Any money left over after costs from the sale of the other three houses will go to the course and scholarships.

It is the 13th year of the initiative.

Last year's charity house sold for $271,000.