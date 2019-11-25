Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum welcomed Sam "Lashes" Casey back to the office, only to find he'd bust his leg trying to bust a move on the dance floor at a wedding.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says we can expect a fine finish to November and windy first week of December.

Tom Young:

Affco's National Livestock Manager says he's never seen it so good when it comes to red meat prices and he expects the bubble is far from bursting with African Swine Fever set to hang around for up to five years.

Jen Scoular:

We find the chief executive of New Zealand Avocado in Seoul on a New Zealand trade mission to South Korea, a burgeoning market for the enigmatic fruit.

Te Radar:

The voice of the FMG Young Farmer Contest is also the face of the Fieldays - even though he's not totally sure when they're on!

Peter Nation and Graeme Smith:

Today's Fieldays panel features the chief executive and a board member (who's also a sporting benefactor for Fiji).

