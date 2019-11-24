In early November, over 80 people gathered in Dannevirke to celebrate 75 years of the Bush & Southern Hawkes Bay Districts Veterinary Club (Inc).

Farmers joined current and past executive members, along with current and past veterinarians and vet staff in celebrating its achievements.

The vet club was set up in 1944 to ensure there were veterinarians in the regions to provide veterinary service for a growing pastoral farming industry.

Members of the Bush & Southern Hawke's Bay Districts Veterinary Club Inc own veterinary clinic buildings in Pahiatua and Dannevirke and for a small annual fee they receive a discount off services throughout the year.

In the last 15 years, the Vet Club has built the buildings in George Street Pahiatua which are leased to Tararua Veterinary Services, and the buildings in High Street Dannevirke which are leased to Vet Services Dannevirke.

The club is overseen by an executive of six local farmers.

The Vet Club focus is to advocate for farmer needs but it also provides funding for certain projects, clinical trials and scholarships. For over 20 years the Vet Club has provided a study grant to a fourth year Massey University veterinary student.

The current executive of David Hunt (Chair), Cole Simmons, Sandra Cordell, Andrew Day (Deputy Chair), Simon Walker and Sarah Gibbs, along with Secretary Sam Ellingham, were joined by previous executive members John Jackson, John Ellison and David Swansson.

While celebrating 75 years, the Vet Club executive has recently reviewed the existing structure and is looking to future options. It has stated the intention to ensure it has the structure that best benefits member farmers and students from the local district.

Anyone who is interested in becoming a vet club member can contact Amanda Bills, Pahiatua Clinic Manager or Simon Marshall, Dannevirke Practice Manager.