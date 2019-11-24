This year's Bush Districts' Boys' and Girls' Agricultural Club Calf and Lamb Day was yet another successful day.

It was held on the Blackwell property adjacent to the Mangamaire Hall on Thursday November 14.

Over 70 children attended, representing eight local schools. Despite the wind, the success of the day was enhanced by the generosity of the many sponsors. Farm Source Pahiatua sponsored the calf ribbons, Farmlands Pahiatua sponsored the lamb ribbons and Ravensdown Fertiliser covered the cost of the medals.

Oliver Brown from Pahiatua School was the recipient of a $200 Rebel Sport voucher donated by the BNZ Bank.

Results:

Senior Calves Y7-8: Leading: Pippa Moore, StA 1: Zara Brown, Pah 2: Allyka Hanks, Pap 3: Logan Angove, Pah 4. Care & Attention: Pippa Moore, StA 1: Zara Brown, Pah 2: Logan



A good crowd attended the Bush Districts' Boys' and Girls' Agricultural Club Calf and Lamb Day.

Angove, Pah 3: Mila Doroton, Kum 4. Friesian Calf: Pippa Moore, StA 1: Zara Brown, Pah 2: Mila Doroton, Kum 3.

Crossbred Calf: Sophie Sowry, Pap 1. Other Breed Calf: Allyka Hanks, Pap 1: Gracie Coppell, Pah 2. Beef Calf: Logan Angove, Pah 1. Senior Champion: Pippa Moore, StA. Senior Reserve Champion: Zara Brown, Pah.

Intermediate Calves Y4-6: Leading: Sheldon Brown, Pah 1: Naomi Mabey, Bal 2: Kiera McKenzie, Alf 3: Olivia Marsden, Pah 4. Care & Attention:

Naomi Mabey, Bal 1: Angus Poyzer, Bal 2: Sheldon Brown, Pah 3: William Cunningham, Man 4. Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Bal 1: Angus Poyzer, Bal 2: Ruby Moore, StA 3. Other Breed Calf: Sheldon Brown, Pah 1: William Cunningham, Man 2: Lachie Treder, StA 3. Beef Calf: Simone Kittow, Alf 1: Kiera McKenzie, Alf 2: Nikki Laskey, Bal 3. Intermediate Champion: Naomi Mabey, Bal. Intermediate Reserve Champion: Sheldon Brown, Pah.

Junior Calves Y1-3: Leading: Charlie Brown, Pah 1: Bradley Ireland, StA 2: Oliver Brown, Pah 3. Care & Attention: Bradley Ireland, StA 1: Charlie Brown, Pah 2: Oliver Brown, Pah 3. Crossbred Calf: Bradley Ireland, StA 1: Charlie Brown, Pah 2. Beef Calf: Oliver Brown, Pah 1. Junior Champion: Bradley Ireland, StA. Junior Reserve Champion: Charlie Brown, Pah.

Senior Lambs Y7-8: Pet Lamb: Michelle Bradbury, StA 1: Anna Swansson, Pah 2: Leiana Rivers, Kum 3: Emma Bendall, Pah 4. Export Lamb: Kiara Potangaroa-Carter, Eke 1: Dallas King, Bal 2: Scott Duffy, Eke 3: Will Mabey, Bal 4. Blackface Lamb: Mania Papworth, Alf 1: Kiara Potangaroa-Carter, Eke 2: Will Mabey, Bal 3: Alex McLeod, Kum 4. Romney Lamb: Michelle Bradbury, StA 1: James McNicol, Pah 2: Anna-Marie Prince, Pah 3: Dallas King, Bal / Liam Brown, Pah 4th Equal. White Face Short Wool: Jorja Fountaine, Kum 1: Will Mabey, Bal 2: Scott Duffy, Eke 3: Emma Fergus, Pah 4. Senior Champion: Michelle Bradbury, StA. Senior Reserve Champion: Kiara Potangaroa-Carter, Eke.

Intermediate Lambs Y4-6: Pet Lamb Y4-5: Sophie Bourke, Pah 1: Quinn Cooper-Materman, Alf 2: Hayden Jennings, StA 3: Liam Brown-Gleeson, Pah 4. Pet Lamb Y6: Rebecca Anderson, Pah 1: Bridie King, Bal 2: Te Koha McGregor, Man 3: Mania Aspinall, Pah 4. Export Lamb Y4-5: Georgia McNicol, Pah 1: Quinn Cooper-Materman, Alf 2: Sophie Shannon, Pah 3: Ian Beech, StA 4. Export Lamb Y6: Bridie King, Bal 1: Te Koha McGregor, Man 2: Mania Aspinall, Pah 3: Jackson Wells, Eke 4. Blackface Lamb: Ian Beech, StA 1: Mania Aspinall, Pah 2: Holly Spring, Eke 3: Jacko Reynolds, Pah 4. Romney Lamb: Sophie Bourke, Pah 1: Quinn Cooper-Materman, Alf 2: Bridie King, Bal 3: Georgia McNicol, Pah 4.

Other Long Wool Breed:

Rebecca Anderson, Pah 1: Sophie Shannon, Pah 2: Hayden Jennings, StA 3: Savarna Fergus, Pah 4. White Face Short Wool: Te Koha McGregor, Man 1: Mya O'Donnell, StA 2, Jackson Wells, Eke 3. Intermediate Champion: Bridie King, Bal. Intermediate Reserve Champion: Quinn Cooper-Materman, Alf. Junior Lambs Y0-3: Pet Lamb Y0-1: Sophie Beech, StA 1: Flynn McNicol, Pah 2: Charlotte Bourke, Pah 3: Madison Rankin, Eke 4. Pet Lamb Y2-3: Latika McGregor, Man 1: Blake Brown-Gleeson, Pah 2: Marty Algie, Pah 3: Hunter Rankin, Eke 4. Export Lamb Y0-1: Charlotte Bourke, Pah 1: Pearl Cunningham, Man 2: Flynn McNicol, Pah 3: Ellen Ireland, StA 4. Export Lamb Y2-3: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 1: Latika McGregor, Man 2: Liam Elliston, Man 3: Duncan Cunningham, Man 4. Blackface Lamb: Hunter Rankin, Eke 1: Marty Algie, Pah 2: Blake Brown-Gleeson, Pah 3. Romney Lamb: Charlotte Bourke, Pah 1: Latika McGregor, Man 2: Sophie Beech, StA 3: Flynn Crocker, Pah 4. White Face Short Wool: Caitlyn Hughes, Pah 1: Liam Elliston, Man 2: Pearl Cunningham, Man 3: Duncan Cunningham, Man 4. Junior Champion: Latika McGregor, Man. Junior Reserve Champion: Charlotte Bourke, Pah.

¦ Calf Finals

Champion Leading: Sheldon Brown, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Charlie Brown, Pahiatua. Champion Care & Attention: Pippa Moore, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Champion Friesian Calf: Pippa Moore, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Zara Brown, Pahiatua. Champion Jersey Calf: Naomi Mabey, Ballance. Reserve Champion: Angus Poyzer, Ballance. Champion Crossbred Calf: Bradley Ireland, St Anthony's. Reserve Champion: Sophie Sowry, Papatawa. Champion Other Breed Calf: Sheldon Brown, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: William Cunningham, Mangatainoka. Champion Beef Calf: Simone Kittow, Alfredton. Reserve Champion: Logan Angove, Pahiatua. School Group of Three Best Calves: St Anthony's 1: Ballance 2: Pahiatua 3: Pahiatua 4. Supreme Champion Calf: Pippa Moore, St Anthony's.

¦ Lamb Finals

Champion Pet Lamb: Rebecca Anderson, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Bridie King, Ballance. Champion Export Lamb: Kiara Potangaroa-Carter, Eketahuna. Reserve Champion: Bridie King, Ballance. Champion Other Long Wool: Rebecca Anderson, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Sophie Shannon, Pahiatua. Champion White Face Short Wool: Caitlyn Hughes, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Liam Elliston, Mangatainoka. Champion Blackface: Mania Papworth, Alfredton. Reserve Champion: Kiara Potangaroa-Carter, Eketahuna. Champion Romney: Sophie Bourke, Pahiatua. Reserve Champion: Quinn Cooper-Materman, Alfredton. School Group of Three Best Lambs: Mangatainoka 1: Pahiatua 2: St Anthony's 3: Kumeroa 4. Supreme Champion Lamb: Rebecca Anderson, Pahiatua. Tui Rose Bowl: ( highest point average) Ballance.