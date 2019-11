Levin



Carrfields Stock Report:

The Levin sale was well attended, with plenty of grass around, and people looking for sheep and cattle.

Sheep — fat ewes $150 — $180, Fat hoggets $160 — $180, new lambs $124 — $130, ewes with lambs all counted $110 — $130.

Cattle — ylg F/H steers $800 — $1100, ylg F/H heifers $1000, bulls wnr $600 — $700, ylg autumn heifers $620.

Next week more yearling heifers and steers.

Rongotea

Rongotea Sale Report 20th November:

The grass market was in full swing this week at Rongotea with the bigger cattle in strong demand reported Darryl Harwood of NZ Farmers Livestock.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross steers 440 kg — 640 kg made $3.07/kg — $3.26/kg, Angus cross steers 476 kg made $3.07/kg and cross bred steers 467 kg made $2.88/kg.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross bulls 460 kg made $2.98/kg, Angus bulls 470 kg made $3.08/kg and cross bred bulls 394 kg made $2.92/kg.

2 year Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 467 kg made $2.87/kg, Angus cross heifers 260 kg — 425 kg made $2.31/kg — $2.85/kg and Friesian heifers 467 kg made $2.98/kg.

Yearling Friesian steers 242 kg — 335 kg made $2.27/kg — $2.48/kg and Belted Galloway steers 333 kg made $2.51/kg.

Yearling Friesian bulls 335 kg — 375 kg made $2.78/kg — $3.20/kg and cross bred bulls 179 kg — 380 kg made $2.44/kg — $2.97/kg.

Yearling Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 172 kg — 350 kg made $2.56/kg — $3.31/kg, Angus cross heifers 207 kg — 258 kg made $3.10/kg — $3.39/kg and Belted Galloway cross heifers 263 kg — 298 kg made $2.28/kg — $2.35/kg. Friesian heifers 252 kg made $2.38/kg and cross bred heifers 172 kg — 305 kg made $2.03/kg — $2.51/kg.

Weaner Friesian — Hereford cross steers 108 kg made $570 and Angus cross steers 114 kg — 130 kg made $400 — $425.

Weaner Friesian bulls 96 kg — 190 kg made $415 — $580, Angus cross bulls 135 kg made $475 and cross bred bulls 102 kg — 260 kg made $350 — $610.

Weaner Friesian — Hereford cross heifers 108 kg — 135 kg made $500 — $540 and Angus cross heifers 112 kg — 186 kg made $480 — $605.

Friesian boner cows 435 kg — 540 kg made $1.78/kg — $2.35/kg and cross bred boners 352 kg made $1.60/kg.

In the calf pens, Friesian — Hereford cross bull calves made $335.