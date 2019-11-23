THE COUNTRY SIDE

The farmer's first sale of Beltex cross rams is over and he's now a curious mix of pleased, relieved, disappointed, impatient and positive.

Beltex sheep are new to New Zealand and the sire of the 25 that went to the auction at Wellsford last week is a Beltex ram bought at the first auction of the breed last year.

Northland isn't sheep country to the same degree it once was, so the farmer expected lower demand than down south where sheep still rule. More than half sold with a top price of $1100.

READ MORE:
Beltex-cross lambs in demand at

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.