A butcher has pulled out of selling meat at the Whanganui River Markets because he says compliance costs make it unviable.

Now, the Ministry for Primary Industries says it is working with the business.

Saturday was the last day Vincent Meats sold at the Whanganui River Markets.

"The last two weeks I have felt like I have been waiting for a funeral," said Darryl Vincent.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

He and Paula Vincent have been selling meat from their Reynolds Rd butchery at the market since October 2015.

They have quit because the dual cost of MPI and council compliance has got too high

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.