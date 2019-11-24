A butcher has pulled out of selling meat at the Whanganui River Markets because he says compliance costs make it unviable.

Now, the Ministry for Primary Industries says it is working with the business.

Saturday was the last day Vincent Meats sold at the Whanganui River Markets.

"The last two weeks I have felt like I have been waiting for a funeral," said Darryl Vincent.

He and Paula Vincent have been selling meat from their Reynolds Rd butchery at the market since October 2015.

They have quit because the dual cost of MPI and council compliance has got too high for four hours per week of trading.

"If regulations change or they come back to us we might look at reopening. But mentally and financially at the moment we can't cope," Darryl Vincent said.

The Vincents are required to have their butchery checked by MPI's New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS), food regulation director Paul Dansted said.

Food safety in their market operation also has to be checked, by Whanganui District Council on behalf of Rangitīkei District Council, because their butchery is in Rangitīkei District.

NZFS places a high priority on reducing unnecessary costs for small businesses, Dansted said.

"We believe there are some solutions that will work better for the business. We are currently working with Vincent Meats and will follow up with the business owners again next week."

The Vincents also have a home kill business, which will continue.

Selling meat retail means spending at least $1200 a year for an audit by NZFS, he said, as well as buying the more expensive products it requires.

"We pay the same as the big boys, the supermarkets. It's just ridiculous money."

Home kill doesn't face as much regulation - but there is a hefty fine if home kill meat is sold to the public.

Dansted said it's illegal to sell home kill meat on social media, to serve it to paying customers or to barter or raffle it or use it in a fundraiser.

"There are harsh penalties for breaking the rules."

NZFS is there to help food businesses meet the food rules and integrate food safety into their business cultures.

"As a result consumers can have confidence in our food regulatory system, because it is robust and checked by competent verifiers," he said.