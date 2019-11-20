Two North Canterbury sheep farmers were pleased to enjoy some success at the New Zealand Agricultural Show last week.

Waipara farmer James Hoban and Andrew Sidey, of Hawarden, took home their fair share of ribbons for their Corriedale sheep.

Hoban was pleased to pick up the champion and reserve champion Corriedale ewe ribbons in the main show, while placing second in both the ram hogget and ewe hogget classes in the Corriedale breeders' commercial sheep competition.

"We've had a really good show. It's just nice to catch up with other breeders".

Hoban farmed with his wife Maria and parents Pat and Judith Hoban and recently moved to Glenafric Farm at Waipara.

Earlier this year they added 100 Corriedale ewes from the Whiterock Mains Stud, which they bought from Canterbury Ballance Farm Environment Award winners Duncan and Tina McIntosh, to their 200 Parham Hill Stud ewes.

Andrew Sidey, of Hawarden, and his son Harry (9) were thrilled to win a golden ribbon for the premier Corriedale ram hogget, picking up 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th in the class of 20. Photo / David Hill

The Whiterock Mains stud is the oldest remaining Corriedale sheep stud in New Zealand, Hoban said.

They also took over the Glenafric South Suffolk sheep stud, which they had been sharefarming last year.

Now settled on their new property, the Hobans were planning their first on-farm ram sale with 30 Corriedale ram hoggets and 40 South Suffolk ram hoggets available.

"No-one has an on-farm sale with Corriedale rams so it's a bit daunting, but we will see how it goes" Hoban said.

"We thought with the way the Corriedale is going at the moment, especially with the mid-micron wool, the breed is on a bit of a roll, so we decided to give it a go".

He said the sheep would be sold under the helmsman auction system, which is common at bull sales.

Sidey was pleased to win a golden ribbon for the premier Corriedale ram hogget, placing first, second, fourth and fifth in the class of 20.

"It was a big thrill. We've had a pretty good day".

Sidey runs 250 Corriedale ewes in the Glenovis stud which was established in 1923.