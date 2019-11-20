Today on The Country Jamie Mackay and Rowena Duncum received trial packages from the team at Hopefield Hemp - and Lashes got something to keep him entertained.

On with the show:

Jacinda Ardern:

We ask the PM whether she yearns for the good old days of FPP when it was just Labour v National and no errant coalition partners to contend with.

Bruce Cameron:

It's a case of good and bad news from the Chairman of Zespri as the forecast price to growers is lifted while the kiwifruit marketer announced it's plans for litigation in China against 2500 ha of illegal SunGold plantings.

Mike Cronin:

Fonterra 's MD of Co-op Affairs comments on the overnight GDT auction - up 1.7 per cent, with WMP jumping 2.2 per cent, while the fats were weaker. We also look at seasonal milk volumes to date.

Seth Carrier:

We ask NIWA's weather forecaster what the hell has happened to spring as Mother Nature refuses to play ball by dropping hail stones the size of golf balls on South Canterbury.

Jim Hopkins:

Is rural raconteur who takes umbrage and finds nothing amusing at all in Chloe Swarbrick's comments that, although she loves farmers, she wants to retrain the poor misguided souls into new career options.

Blake Holgate:

Is a Rabobank analyst who today wears his animal proteins analyst hat to discuss the bank's just-released Global Animal Protein Outlook 2020 report.