A dairy cow co-owned by a North Canterbury family has been named the South Island's supreme champion Holstein Friesian.

Clover-Lane Aftershock Sue-ET took out the coveted accolade at the New Zealand Agricultural Show in Christchurch.

The bovine beauty is co-owned by brothers John and Robbie Wakelin who milk 300 cows at Rangiora, and Duncan Pipe.

"I still can't believe it. The win is totally unexpected and topped off a pretty amazing day in the show ring," said Robbie.

"Sue takes it all in her stride. She has so much presence. She just stands there with her head up, happily chewing her cud".

The five-and-a-half-year-old cow produced 796 kilograms of milksolids last season.

She won multiple titles at the Holstein Friesian South Island Championships, including supreme champion cow and champion best udder.

There was a strong line-up of Holstein Friesians vying for the Champion Best Udder title. Photo / Supplied

"I saw Sue for the first time when she was being shown here as a calf. I thought she was an amazing animal," said Robbie.

"I loved her mother and I always knew Sue had potential. We're so happy Duncan let us become co-owners of her".

The Wakelin's stud, Belbrook Holsteins, had 11 cows and heifers at the show. It was their first time competing since 2017.

Many breeders didn't show last year because of the threat posed by the Mycoplasma bovis outbreak.

"Six months ago, I still wasn't sure if we'd be back this year. I jokingly said when we do come back, I wanted to do it with a bang," laughed Robbie.

Belbrook Holsteins also won the champion junior Holstein Friesian heifer and the Noel R. Roper champion intermediate female titles.

Duncan Pipe, Clover-Lane Aftershock Sue-ET and Robbie Wakelin. Photo / Supplied

Tahora Holsteins, which milk 350 cows at Tai Tapu, was one of five Holstein Friesian exhibitors at the show.

Their cow, nine-year-old Tahora Bolton Legacy, took out reserve champion Holstein Friesian cow.

"Legacy is a really good nine-year-old cow," said owner Dean Geddes.

"We use a lot of overseas genetics because we like bigger Holstein Friesians with exceptional udders that will last".

Sherraine Holsteins, which milk 170 cows near Kaiapoi, enjoy the camaraderie of showing animals.

Clover-Lane Aftershock Sue-ET (left) and Tahora Bolton Legacy. Photo / Supplied

"It was great to see a few more breeders back in the show ring this year. The line-up of cows was outstanding," said the stud's Olivia Cahill.

Their cow, 10-and-a-half-year-old Sherraine Fortune Carra, won the type and production class, having produced 62,075 litres of milk in her lifetime.

"She's classified excellent twice and was named the supreme champion cow here in 2016," she said.

Carra produced 715 kilograms of milksolids last season. Sherraine Atwood Maiden won the five-year-old in-milk cow class.

The Holstein Friesian North Island Championships will be held at the Stratford A&P Show in Taranaki from 30th November-1st December.