Tigger the wire-haired Fox terrier is Sonja Lawson's best friend.

She has had him since he was six weeks old, and says he has kept her going through tough times over the years.

Sonja wants to pay back the love and affection Tigger has given her over the years, by making sure he continues to enjoy life.

Now 15, has cataracts and can no longer see.

"I have pet insurance, I always have paid for that, because I wanted to be sure I could always afford to look after my pets. He had to have his teeth done last year, and I had to pay for that myself as the insurance doesn't cover teeth. Now he needs cataract surgery and the insurance won't cover that either."

Not having the surgery isn't an option, says Sonja.

"He is bumping into things because he doesn't see them. He needs to be able to have fun like any dog, not be stuck inside because he can't see anymore."

The surgery isn't cheap, says Sonja, and the nearest place he can have it done is in Feilding. A vet there, Craig Irving, is one of three Specialist Veterinary Ophthalmologists in New Zealand.

To help raise the $3500 for the surgery, plus additional money needed to cover Sonja's travel and accommodation, she is holding a fundraising evening in Eltham this month.

"It's an In the Bag evening, plus there will be a silent auction and some raffles on the night."

Tickets for the event at $10 each and need to be purchased in advance, she says.

"Although there will be some limited door sales on the night."

The ticket includes tea, coffee, juice and snacks, she says, and there will be prices for Best Dressed Farmer and Best Fred Dagg lookalike.

Items for the silent auction are already on display in the window of 57 Bridge Street, Eltham.

Sonja is also running a children's colouring in competition for children, which costs $2 per entry.

"I really want Tigger to be able to see again, so am asking people to support the fundraising in any way they can," says Sonja.

■ It's in the bag: Friday, November 29. Anglican Church Hall, 90 King Edward Street, Eltham. Doors open 6pm, 6.30pm start. 410 per ticket. Cash only on night, no eftpos. Raffles will be $2 per ticket, three tickets for $5.

Text or phone Sonja on 0204 008 7276 for more information or to buy tickets.

Colouring competition: Age groups are 0-6 years and 7-12 years. $2 per entry. Entries close November 23 at 12.30pm. Prize giving is Saturday, November 30 at the Old McDonald's Farm Building at the Stratford A&P Show. Entry forms available from the Stratford A&P Showgrounds, secretary's office.