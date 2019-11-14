Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay went with a green theme, interviewing Green Party co-leader James Shaw about the Zero Carbon Act, and farmers Kerry Worsnop and Sully Allsop about the 50 Shades of Green protest march at Parliament.

On with the show:

Kerry Worsnop and Sully Allsop:

We hear from two of the farmers who are making speeches at the 50 Shades of Green protest march to Parliament.

James Shaw:

In a wonderfully refreshing manner the Green Party co-leader puts aside politics to praise David Seymour and Todd Muller, respectively, for their work on the End of Life Choice Bill and the Zero Carbon Act.

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

We kick off our myth-buster series with one of New Zealand's leading farming academics and ask does glyphosate kill humans as well as weeds?

Peter Nation:

The chief executive of Fieldays crunches the numbers on a record-breaking 2019 event at Mystery Creek.

Sam "Lashes" Casey and Damian McKenzie:

We're joined by Lashes and an All Black who are at Terrace Downs for a TAB Golf Day.