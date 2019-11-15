KAIPARA CONNECTION

A herd of dairy cows have possibly done an udderniably Kiwi thing on a hot summer's day - by hitting the beach.

Kerstie Johnston and her 15-year-old son Brodie spotted the cows frolicking near the shoreline of Baylys Beach while out taking their dogs for a run at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

"They were having a grand old time running up and down the beach, they only went so far then went back to were I think they came down from."

Kerstie a local resident says it was very unusual sight.

