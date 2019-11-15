On the go and no time to finish that story right now? Your News is the place for you to save content to read later from any device. Register with us and content you save will appear here so you can access them to read later.
"I've never come across this before, I'm not sure how long they were down there for, but I don't think too long."
Fortunately, the cows seemed to have got the environmentally-friendly memo that is: to take nothing with them but memories and leaving nothing but...."hoof prints", said Kerstie.
Later that same day Kerstie decided to post a video of the friendly and possibly lost cows to Facebook asking if local residents recognised them and wanting to check they had indeed made it home safely.
The video became quickly popular with many commenting on how happy the cows looked. Ngaire Parker said, "they are looking very happy....soooo cute". Teejay Hall said,"even they know were the tuatua are".
However, no one was able to confirm their whereabouts until the following morning. A resident confirmed on the post that the cows had indeed made it back home safely to their farm paddock, home at last.
"They did not want to know about it and they were not helpful at all."
A Kaipara District Council spokesman said they were unable to assist as the Scout bins were on private land.
"And the land owners are responsible for managing rubbish dumped there. The Scouts should work through possible solutions with The Warehouse or Countdown examples could include lighting, or security cameras."
The council cleans up dumped rubbish and fly-tipping on public/council-owned land. During the past four months, since July 2019, it has cost ratepayers around $21,000 to clean up dumped rubbish.
For the year 2018-2019 it cost ratepayers about $75,000.
McEwing also wished to reiterate that the bins are, "clearly marked that it is an aluminium can depot and it's a fundraiser for Scouts, it's not nice to pick up household rubbish or dirty nappies and we get people who go to the Warehouse and they just dump the packaging there also."
However McEwing wished to stress that, "the majority of Dargaville and Kaipara are outstanding citizens and it's only one or two people who are doing this".
But she said, "this is a cost that Dargaville Scouts had to pay for. We are a non-profit organisation and we cannot afford to pay for someone else's rubbish."
Her message to the perpetrators is simple: "have respect for yourself and dumping your own rubbish in the right place and in the right manner".
Reader's Photos
Peter Garelja sent in this photo entitled "I can see for miles" taken last Sunday at Glinks Gully on Ripiro Beach. It is as if the unveiling sunset provides an image of the fires in Australia, complete with the licks of flames and the billowing clouds of smoke.
Another from Peter Garelja - a Glinks Gully sunset from earlier last month with clouds seemingly flying in formation.
Got a great photo you've taken and want to share it with our readers? Send your photo submissions to editor@northernadvocate.co.nz . Be sure to tell us a bit about your photo.
• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.