KAIPARA CONNECTION

A herd of dairy cows have possibly done an udderniably Kiwi thing on a hot summer's day - by hitting the beach.

Kerstie Johnston and her 15-year-old son Brodie spotted the cows frolicking near the shoreline of Baylys Beach while out taking their dogs for a run at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

"They were having a grand old time running up and down the beach, they only went so far then went back to were I think they came down from."

Kerstie a local resident says it was very unusual sight.

Advertisement

READ MORE:

• Man attacked by great white shark at Baylys Beach, Northland

• Northland's Baylys Beach getting new surf lifesaving facility

• Four flung from vehicle in beach crash at Baylys Beach settlement

• Plastic pollution from giant sandbags threatens Baylys beach

"I've never come across this before, I'm not sure how long they were down there for, but I don't think too long."

Fortunately, the cows seemed to have got the environmentally-friendly memo that is: to take nothing with them but memories and leaving nothing but...."hoof prints", said Kerstie.

Later that same day Kerstie decided to post a video of the friendly and possibly lost cows to Facebook asking if local residents recognised them and wanting to check they had indeed made it home safely.

The cows on Baylys Beach. Photo / Supplied

The video became quickly popular with many commenting on how happy the cows looked.

Ngaire Parker said, "they are looking very happy....soooo cute". Teejay Hall said,"even they know were the tuatua are".

However, no one was able to confirm their whereabouts until the following morning.

A resident confirmed on the post that the cows had indeed made it back home safely to their farm paddock, home at last.

Fly dumping upsets volunteers

A dozen rubbish bags filled with stinky household waste has been dumped illegally at the Dargaville Scout Aluminum can collection site - upsetting its volunteers.

Untold bags of stinky household rubbish has been illegally dumped at the Scout aluminium can collection site, situated between the Warehouse and Countdown in Dargaville recently. Photo / Supplied

Dargaville Scout Group Leader Dianne McEwing says she was very annoyed that someone had left the rubbish at what is a collection site used to raise funds for the Scouts, "it's quite disgusting."

Advertisement

"Needless to say this is an on going cost to us as we are having to remove dirty smelly household rubbish on a weekly to fortnightly basis."

McEwing said she was also disappointed by the lack of support offered by the Kaipara District Council.

READ MORE:

• Residents call out council on rubbish bags which they say are trash

• Concerns over massive dump polluting Kaipara Harbour

• Dargaville dump site thefts a concern

• Rubbish headache for Dargaville not for profit shop Lion of Judah

"They did not want to know about it and they were not helpful at all."

A Kaipara District Council spokesman said they were unable to assist as the Scout bins were on private land.

"And the land owners are responsible for managing rubbish dumped there. The Scouts should work through possible solutions with The Warehouse or Countdown examples could include lighting, or security cameras."

The council cleans up dumped rubbish and fly-tipping on public/council-owned land. During the past four months, since July 2019, it has cost ratepayers around $21,000 to clean up dumped rubbish.

For the year 2018-2019 it cost ratepayers about $75,000.

McEwing also wished to reiterate that the bins are, "clearly marked that it is an aluminium can depot and it's a fundraiser for Scouts, it's not nice to pick up household rubbish or dirty nappies and we get people who go to the Warehouse and they just dump the packaging there also."

However McEwing wished to stress that, "the majority of Dargaville and Kaipara are outstanding citizens and it's only one or two people who are doing this".



But she said, "this is a cost that Dargaville Scouts had to pay for. We are a non-profit organisation and we cannot afford to pay for someone else's rubbish."

Her message to the perpetrators is simple: "have respect for yourself and dumping your own rubbish in the right place and in the right manner".

Reader's Photos

"I can see for miles" - last Sunday at Glinks Gully on Ripiro Beach. Photo / Peter Garelja

Peter Garelja sent in this photo entitled "I can see for miles" taken last Sunday at Glinks Gully on Ripiro Beach. It is as if the unveiling sunset provides an image of the fires in Australia, complete with the licks of flames and the billowing clouds of smoke.

Another Glinks Gully sunset. Photo / Peter Garelja

Another from Peter Garelja - a Glinks Gully sunset from earlier last month with clouds seemingly flying in formation.

Got a great photo you've taken and want to share it with our readers? Send your photo submissions to editor@northernadvocate.co.nz . Be sure to tell us a bit about your photo.



• Email rose.northernadvocate@gmail.com if you have news that you would like to share with Northern Advocate readers.