Today on The Country, Jamie caught up with Norwood chief executive Tim Myers who was over in Germany at Agritechnica - the largest ag products show in the world.

Winston Peters:

We ask the Deputy PM and New Zealand First leader if the Nats have "cut his lunch" over the Zero Carbon Bill, how he's going to stop defamation and slander on the internet, whether we should move Auckland's port to Northland and if he thinks Trump is a shoo-in for 2020.

Courtney Davies:

We track down NZ's representative at Bayer's World Youth Ag Summit in Brazil. The aim of the Summit was to bring young people from all over the world together (100 participants aged 18-25 from 45 countries), to tackle the challenge of feeding a growing population by 2050. We also looked at educating urban youth about the real story behind sustainable agriculture in New Zealand.

Chris Brandolino:

Today our NIWA weather forecaster talked Aussie bush fire weather and had a look at what's going on here in NZ - where it's too wet in the south and getting dry in the north.

Tim Myers:

We head to a beer hall in Hanover, Germany, where the chief executive of Norwood is enjoying a cold one after a long day on his feet viewing the latest trends and innovations in agricultural machinery at Agritechnica - the largest ag products show in the world - where the exhibitors have spent half a billion Euros to display their wares.

Blake Holgate:

Rabobank's sustainability analyst talks about his recently-released report Farm to your strengths: Investing to farm under new environmental reforms - and why farm businesses will need to incorporate the full cost of environmental risks into future investment decisions.