One perfect bloom stole the show at Marsden Bay Garden Club's annual show last weekend.

Maureen Donaldson's pink rose won the trophies for best rose, best bloom in show and the show's main prize – the Supreme Award.

Donaldson was delighted with her impressive haul, the first trophies she has won in her 15 years of club membership.

Newcomer Sharyn McLean of Mangawhai also impressed the judges, winning the Ann and Brian Challenger Trophy for President's Choice for her stunning white decorative arrangement, which also won the prize for novice decorative arrangement.

