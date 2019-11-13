

This year's CHB A&P Show hits town this week, with the dog trials and horse events beginning today and Show Day on Saturday.

The shearing and wool handling always draws a crowd, matched only by the excited screams and laughter from the Mahons Amusements rides next door.

At the slightly quieter end of the showgrounds the dog trialists concentrate on the delicate balance between dog, sheep and handler, in front of hushed spectators.

There's live music on the way, and a chance to catch a ride on a cart pulled by huge Clydesdale horses.

Veer back towards the grandstand and you'll see the show horses and ponies strutting their stuff - the champion hack this year will be awarded the Christine Beatson Memorial Ribbon, in memory of one of the region's top showing competitors.

The late Christine Beatson (mounted) with Helen Ormsby, right.

In the exhibition halls you can see the baking and homecrafts competitions, the flower section, photography section and a local artist working on site.

There's still time to enter some of these competitions - the flowers and baking are "enter on the day" and you can find out how on the show's website at chbshow.co.nz or pick up an entry form at Waipukurau or Waipawa Libraries.

The showjumping adds an air of excitement in front of the grandstand ... from top class pony riders to some of the country's top showjumpers. They will tackle complex combinations of jumps that get higher with each round and topple at a touch. The prize money and the glory are gained by skill, speed and training ... and more than a little luck.

Dannevirke's Maurice Beatson on Mandalay Cove, fifth in the Horse Grand Prix at the Dannevirke and Districts A&P Show.

At lunchtime the best of the best show horses are judged for Champion of Champions in the main oval, then glamour gives way to pure entertainment as the terrier racing and hobby horse racing take place. Both of these can be entered on the day - it's BYO terrier, but if you want to race a hobby horse, the organisers can lend you a mount.

The dog show happens after lunch as well - it's not Crufts, any dog will do and there are prizes for all sorts. These three competitions are free to enter.

Beyond the grandstand in the sheep section is where you will find not only our top local sheep breeders competing, but also the children's pet sheep, calves and kids being judged.

The CHB A&P Show is where country and town meet and mingle, with something to appeal to everyone, from the petting zoo to the tractors, the trade stalls to the amusements ... it's all go, at the show.