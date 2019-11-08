This week on The Best of The Country, Andy Thompson caught up with Rabobank Dairy Analyst Emma Higgins for an in depth look at the latest GDT auction result.

This week's top interviews were:

Matt Chisholm:

The host of TVNZ 1's Sunday programme talks about a story which featured on this week's show about the pressures farmers are facing.

Advertisement

Sir David Fagan:

We caught up with shearing legend Sir David Fagan at home on his King Country ranch to check in with how the shearing season's going.

Jacinda Ardern:

The PM pondered the latest on the RCEP trade negotiations, methane targets in the zero carbon bill and why her viral video has angered farmers.

Dr John Roche:

MPI's Chief Science Adviser gives us the latest from a biosecurity innovation exchange between New Zealand and Australia, where participants looked into ways of preventing pests hitchhiking between the two countries.

Emma Higgins:

Rabobank Dairy Analyst had a look at why New Zealand-originating Whole Milk Powder is getting the edge and the top dollar over its foreign competitors.

Advertisement

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talked about whether every second kilogram of Aussie beef in China is fake and looked into a new drought package released this week.