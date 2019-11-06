The gloss came off the store lamb market as the temperature rises and the supply grows.

The best of the more than 5000 lambs on offer held their value but anything longer term was $20 down on the last three weeks.

Agents put the fall down to a bigger supply and warmer weather. Many pens were sold to outside buyers from Feilding and Waikato.

The same could not be said for the 1300 cattle on offer. They sold strongly with two-year-old angus steers making up to $3.69/kg and $2085/head for 488kg animals. A pen of 688kg angus-hereford cows with their angus calves at foot made $2017/head or $3.02kg for Hindmarsh Farming, Crownthorpe.

A feature of the cattle sale was the 130 cattle, mostly two-year friesian bulls, from Pourerere Station, Pourerere. They sold up to $2013/head for pen of 598kg shorthorn bulls.

Because of the size of the sale and deadline constraints there are no yearling heifer prices.

Prices:

Cattle

Cows, calves at foot: Hindmarsh Farming, Crownthorpe, 117 4/8yr ang-here, 17 calves, av weight, 668kg, 302c/kg, $2017/head; R and S Farming, Whakapirau, five ang, five calves, av weight, 576kg, 243c/kg, $400/head; five 3yr ang, five calves, av weight, 449kg, 316c/kg, $120/head; seven here-cross, seven calves, av weight, 626kg, 276c/kg, $1720/head; April 24 Trust, Te Hauke, six sth dev, six calves, av weight, 635kg, 283c/kg, $1800/head; five ang, five calves, av weight, 661kg, 257c/kg, $1700/head; A and H Hallgarth, Salisbury Rd, four sth dev, four calves, av weight, 438kg, 251c/kg $1100/head.

Steers: 3yr, B Simmonds, Puketapu, nine here-cross, av weight, 571kg, 320c/kg, $1830/head. 2yr, Black Stag Station, Tutira, 25 ang, av weight, 539kg, 367c/kg, $1980/head; Martin Farming, Porangahau, 12 ang-cross, av weight, 593kg, 337c/kg, $2000/head; Omakere Station, Omakere, 21 ang-here, av weight, 523kg, 363c/kg, $1900/head; Tumuhau Trust, Maraekakaho, 26 ang, av weight, 520kg, 362c/kg, $1880/head; Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 13 ang, av weight, 500kg, 360c/kg, $1800/head; eight crossbred, av weight, 512kg, 346c/kg, $1770/head; G and J Steenkamer, Maraetotara, 18 here, av weight, 470kg, 353c/kg, $1660/head; 19 ang-here, av weight, 444kg, 349c/kg, $1550/head; Whanakino Ltd, Kereru, 22 ang, av weight, 405kg, 342c/kg, $1385/head; Glendale Station, Aropaoanui, 28 ang, av weight, 417kg, 362c/kg, $1510/head; nine ang, av weight, 375kg, 373c/kg, $1400/head; Western Hills, Dartmoor, 10 ang, av weight, 590kg, 353c/kg, $2085/head; Pamuiti, Farm Rd, seven here-cross, av weight, 546kg, 347c/kg, $1895/head; G and K Matches, Glengarry Rd, 12 ang, av weight, 488kg, 369c/kg, $1800/head; Sorensen P/ship, Maraekakaho, eight here-cross, av weight, 460kg, 293c/kg, $1350/head; N Reeves, Whakapirau, 12 here-fries, av weight, 456kg, 319c/kg, $1455/head; seven here-cross, av weight, 468kg, 299c/kg, $1400/head; B Ingles, Bridge Pa, five here-cross, av weight, 558kg, 324c/kg, $1820/head. Yrling, F and M Goulding, Waiwhare, 48 ang, av weight, 355kg, 389c/kg, $1380/head; 30 ang, av weight, 323kg, 399c/kg, $1290/head; Mangatapiri Station, Elsthorpe, 45 ang, av weight, 393kg, 377c/kg, $1485/head; nine red ang, av weight, 388kg, 364c/kg, $1415/head; six ang, av weight, 445kg, 299c/kg, $1335/head; Paige Hill, Puketitiri, 45 ang, av weight, 407kg, 367c/kg, $1455/head; Kintail, Putorino, 23 ang and ang-here, av weight, 339kg, 356c/kg, $1210/head; 13 ang, av weight, 289kg 370c/kg, $1070/head; Ohinemana Farm, Chatham Island, 22 here-cross, av weight, 213kg, 323c/kg, $690/head; seven here-cross, av weight, 186kg, 273c/kg, $510/head; W L Farming, Porangahau, 14 ang, av weight, 350kg, 373c/kg $1310/head; Mangaroa Farm, Rosser Rd, 20 here-fries, av weight, 315kg, 333c/kg, $1050/head; G and R Horler, Chatham Island, seven here-cross, av weight, 238kg, 360c/kg, $860/head; S Sorensen, Maraekakaho, nine ang, av weight, 246kg, 316c/kg, $780/head; Esk Ridge, Eskdale, eight here-cross, av weight, av weight, 328kg, 319c/kg, $1050/head.

Bulls: 2yr, Pourerere Station, Pourerere, 17 shthrn, av weight, 598kg, 337c/kg, $2013/head; 10 simm-cross, av weight, 509kg, 354c/kg, $1800/head; 14 fries, av weight, 493kg, 339c/kg, $1670/head; 24 fries, av weight, 470kg, 354c/kg, $1665/head; 12 fries, av weight, 491kg, 338c/kg, $1660/head; 17 fries, av weight, 477kg, 354c/kg, $1690/head; Waihau P/ship, Patoka, 13 fries, av weight, 408kg, 311c/kg, $1270/head. Yrling, Pukehau Station, Wairoa, 12 ang, av weight, 397kg, 346c/kg, $1380/head; seven ang, av weight, 327kg, 290c/kg, $950/head; P Scheele, Glengarry Rd, 20 fries, av eight, 348kg, 286c/kg, $1100/head; Tumuhau Trust, Maraekakaho, 15 fries, av weight, 282kg, 325c/kg, $920/head; A Iremonger, Middleton, Rd, 12 fries-cross, av weight, 358kg, 270c/kg, $970/head.

Heifers: 2yr, Pourerere, Station, Pourerere, 15 here-fries, av weight, 452kg, 329c/kg, $1485/head; B Farquharson, Glengarry Rd, 16 here-fries, av weight, 395kg, 344c/kg, $1360/head; eight simm-cross, av weight, 417kg, 303c/kg, $1265/head; 11 here-cross, av weight, 432kg, 294c/kg, $1270/head; seven here-fries, av weight, 410kg, 293c/kg, $1200/head; R Thompson, Taihape Rd, 20 here-fries, av weight, 417kg, 336c/kg, $1400/head; five ang-cross, av weight, 385kg, 303c/kg, $1165/head; John Roberts Farming, Sherenden, 11 ang, av weight, 388kg, 341c/kg, $1325/head; Pokopoko Station, Wairoa, nine simm-cross, av weight, 374kg, 348c/kg, $1300/head; Buddo Agriculture, Poukawa, 10 ang, av weight, 297kg, 273c/kg, $810/head; April 24 Trust, Poukawa, six ang, av weight, 352kg, 278c/kg, $9890/head; G Gates, Puketapu, five fries-cross, av weight, 340kg, 291c/kg, $990/head.

Sheep

Ewes, lambs at foot: Oban Station, Raukawa, 58 hgts, 55 lambs, $125 all counted; B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 21 hgts, 24 lambs, $113; Paranui Farm, Otamauri, 10 hgts, 10 lambs, $120; Maraenui Farm, Hales Rd, 12 ewes, 14 lambs, $66; R Gunson, Puketapu, eight ewes, 15 lambs, $107; Witchalls Family, Eskdale, three ewes, seven lambs, $65; D Bearsley, Taradale, two ewes, three lambs, $126.

Lambs: Hoggets, l/t, Marino Fishing, Chatham Island, 54 m/s, $93; B and S Ironside, Raukawa, 23 male, $196. Spring, Lagoon Farm, Napier, 93 m/s, $167.50; 328 m/s, $151; 277 m/s, $126; Doohan Bros, Tangoio, 239 ram, $131.50; 230 ram, $166; 100 ram, $100; Est D B Wilson Waimarama, 90 m/s b/f, $145.50; 249 m./s b/f, $117; 127 m/s b/f, $105; M and K O'Grady Farming, Kotemaori, 154 m/s p/dorset, $123; Maraetara Farming, Seafield, 140 c/o b/f, $128; 143 ewe b/f, $117; Owahanga Station, Akitio, 235 c/o, $116.70; 335 c/o, $108.50; 144 c/o, $105; 150 c/o, $96.50; Waikareao Station, Te Aute, 255 m/s, sthdwn-cross $113; 321 m/s, $113; 1010 m/s, $100; Kopanga Station, Havelock North, 250 m/s, $113.50; Droxford Farm Trust, Middleton Rd, 90 m/s, $131.50; 106 m/s, $108; C and S Cutbush, Porangahau, 125 m/s, $120; Glenburn, Waimarama, 82 ram, $139.50; 74 ram, $109; 59 ram, $100; 26 ewe, $118; Ben Lomond Station, Maraekakaho, 151 ram, $119; Natusch P/ship, Maraekakaho, 11 5 m/s p/dor, $114.50; Mahoe Station, Omakere, 107 m/s b/f, $1124; 219 m/s, $109.50; Maaka Farm, Ocean Beach, 80 m/s b/f, $107.50; 106 weth, $105.50; 65 m/s b/f, $69; 50 weth, $72; GBS Investments, Taihape Rd, 76 m/s, $123; M Johnson, Haumoana, 53 m/s, $173; R Gunson, Waipukurau, 22 m/s, $112.

Prime sale

The lack of a prime sale last week meant big numbers at this week's sale However, the increased supply did not mean decreased prices with all classes in strong demand.

There were about 140 cattle, most of them cull dairy cows. The oxen on offer were notable for their heavy weights which ranged up to 705kg.

In the sheep section new-season lambs were present in big numbers among the 2200 on offer. They sold right up to $215 for a pen of particularly good mixed-sex black-faced lambs. The quality of the ewe offering was reflected in the strong prices.

Prices

Cattle

Cows: (Dairy, ang, sth dev) Av weight, 418kg to 680kg, 216c/kg to 276c/kg, $903/head to $1774/head.

Heifers: (Here-fries, shthrn-cross, crossbred, dairy-cross) Av weight, 376kg to 592kg, 259c/kg to 320.5c/kg, $975/head to $1899/head.

Oxen: (Ang, shthrn, here-fries) Av weight, 503kg to 705kg, 318c/kg to 329c/kg, $1602/head to $2283/head.

Sheep

Ewes: Slipe, heavy, $200 to $210; good, $186 to $196; med, $155 to $169; light, $134.Woolly, heavy, $204; good, $195, $196.50; med, $169. Shorn, good, $188.50; med, $155 to $175.

Lambs: Hoggets, l/t, male, $100 to $236; ewe, $154 to $220; m/s, $175.50. Spring, m/s, and b/f, $168 to $215.