A farmer is appealing for people to use common sense when it comes to fireworks after one of his calves was injured last week.

Anthony Kemp from Hāwera says he moved some calves to a back paddock before November 5, hoping the further away from the road they were, the fewer fireworks they would hear.

Despite being as far away as possible, the loud bang of the fireworks scared the calves, causing one to be injured, he says.

"The calves got spooked and a 5-month-old calf got injured. Something sliced through one of his ligaments and scraped the other," he says.

Anthony took the calf to the Eltham Veterinary Services, where the calf's leg was stitched up and put into a cast.

The calf's leg has been put in a cast.

Anthony says there should be more common sense around Guy Fawkes.

"People don't have common sense like they used to."

He says in previous years the cows have gone through fences after being spooked by fireworks, but this is the first time one has been to the vet as a result.

He says he took all the precautions possible to protect his animals, and is frustrated one still got hurt.

"There's lots of fireworks going off and animals get spooked or injured. The owners end up paying the bills when in reality, the firework companies need to take more accountability."

Anthony says it wasn't just his cattle who were spooked by the loud bangs.

"I have dogs and they were scared of the loud noises as well."

Anthony says it would be responsible to take fireworks off the market.

"I don't want to ruin the fun but I've ended up with a large vet bill. Who's accountable for it? Maybe I should send my bill to the company which makes the fireworks."