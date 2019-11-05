Lambs and calves will be lining up at the Dannevirke Showgrounds tomorrow for the Dannevirke and Districts Lamb and Calf Day.

It's an event that has been running for around 90 years, but had to be cancelled last year because of Mycoplasma bovis.

This year's event is being hosted by For Farms For Homes with added sponsorship from Westpac and Farm Source.

Entry is free and open to all primary school students.

Ruahine School held its lamb and calf day last week and will have a contingent from amongst its pupils at the Dannevirke event while St Joseph's School will have a small number of families involved.

Both had agri days at their schools last week with Ruahine recording around 40 entries at its lamb and calf event.

At Weber School the event was just for lambs.Neither South School nor Huia Range hold lamb and calf days so won't have students taking part in the Dannevirke Lamb and Calf Day.

For those who are taking part there will be the usual categories for calves and lambs with individual and team competitions, ribbons for the top three and a cup for the winner in most grades.

Separate rings for calves and lambs will run simultaneously and the prizegiving will be held around 2pm.