Today on The Country, Andy Thompson and Rowena Duncum tried to catch up with Sam "Lashes" Casey as he attempted to get through security and into the Melbourne Cup.

On with the show:

Todd Muller:

National's spokesman for Primary Industries says the Government should work with farmers on the Emissions Trading Scheme rather than working out how to tax them.

Advertisement

Dr Jacqueline Rowarth:

One of New Zealand's leading farming academics says the Government should not take stock when it comes to helping farmers tackle environmental issues.

Dr John Roche:

MPI's Chief Science Adviser gives us the latest from a biosecurity innovation exchange between New Zealand and Australia, where participants looked into ways of preventing pests hitchhiking between the two countries.

Karen Forlong:

The new chair of the Dairy Women's Network has her sleeves rolled up, her gumboots on and says she is "raring to go" in her new role.

Blair McLean:

Our wine correspondent reckons it's a bubbles kind of day due to the Melbourne Cup.

Advertisement