This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank chief executive Todd Charteris to talk about the bank's submission for the Essential Freshwater plan.

This week's top interviews were:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture talked to Andy Thompson on farmer response to the ETS announcement and an open letter written by 150 young scientists encouraging the Greens to consider GE.

Doug Avery:

The Resilient Farmer looked back on an action-packed tour of the UK where he had 14 speaking engagements.

Tom Martin:

UK farming correspondent "Farmer Tom" on the Rugby World Cup, bad weather, alternative proteins and his "FaceTime a Farmer" campaign.

Julia Jones:

Head of Analytics at NZX said New Zealand dairy farmers are accidentally selling themselves short when it comes to nutrition.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's CEO discussed Essential Freshwater submissions and looked forward to the Taste Horowhenua coming up later this month.

Rob Hamill:

Rowena caught up with Olympian, trans-Atlantic rowing champion, author and motivational speaker Rob Hamill to find out more about the Waikato 100 event he is co-organising.