Today Andy, Rowena and Lashes caught up with Jamie Mackay in Japan on the final leg of the Farming and Footy tour, where The Country host reported that the coffee is bad but the toilets are amazing.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our MetService forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the weekend in New Zealand, and in Japan.

Advertisement

Jamie Mackay:

The team catch up with The Country host who is on the final leg of his Farming and Footy Tour over in Japan. Today's topics include ticket touts and toilets.

Jeremy Rookes and Stu Loe:

Today's panel includes a Hawke's Bay sheep and beef farmer and a North Canterbury farmer who chew the fat over A&P Shows and land use changing to forestry.

Hamish Bennett:

Rowena spoke to the writer and director of "Bellbird" – a rural kiwi film set to hit our screens next week.

Jon Pemberton:

The team catch up with one of the founding members of Ag Proud NZ for an update on how the latest barbecue event in Greymouth.

Advertisement

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders the National Party's social policy, Winston Peters visit to Japan and asks who will run the country while the Deputy PM is in court on Monday?