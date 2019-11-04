Whanganui man Allan Anderson was one of a kind - unstoppable and indefatigable, according to a fellow Bushy Park Trust board member.

"He was just one of those people that stops at nothing to achieve what he sees as being a big benefit for the people of Whanganui and for the flora and fauna at Bushy Park," Rosemary Rippon said.

Allan was big in the Anglican Church, in Tarapuruhi Bushy Park Sanctuary, in Whanganui District Health Board and in Whanganui District Council.

He was big in farming, too. For 30 years he was a partner in a well-known Romney stud

