Today on The Country, the team asked listeners to text in their best work mistakes and end up with some classic stuff-ups.

On with the show:

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader spoke to Andy Thompson about the news that listed New Zealand companies could soon be required by law to disclose climate change risks to shareholders. Shaw also discussed GE.

Peter Newbold:

The General Manage of PGG Wrightson Real Estate takes his monthly look at the rural property market.

Todd Charteris:

Rabobank's CEO discussed Essential Freshwater submissions which end today and looks forward to the Taste Horowhenua coming up later this month.

Chris Russell:

Today our Australian correspondent gives us an update on his target='_blank'>Agriminders podcast.

Gina Mohi:

Rowena caught up with the winner of the Rural category in last week's Women of Influence Awards.

