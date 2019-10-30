Small offerings and a small bench of buyers did little to dampen store prices at Stortford Lodge yesterday.

There were 85 cattle, most of good quality, on offer. The 2-year bulls sold well at up to 3.20c/kg. Yearling hereford heifers made up to $3.42/head.

In the sheep sale new-season black-face lambs continued to sell well though back from the heights of two or three weeks ago. Ewes with lambs at foot sold well with one pen of black-face hoggets making $137.50 all counted.

PRICES

Cattle — bulls: 2yr, Awahuri Pastoral, Ohiti Rd, 20 fries, av weight, 437kg, 320c/kg, $1400/head; Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, six ang, av weight, 385kg, 286c/kg, $1100/head. Yrling, Bay Fruit, Raukawa, five here-cross, av weight, 333kg, 279c/kg $930/head.

Steers: Yrling, A and C Chittock, Kahuranaki, six here-cross, av weight, 288kg, 301c/kg, $870/head; J A Investments, Middle Rd, six shthrn-cross, av weight, 262kg, 352c/kg, $925/head.

Heifers: Yrling, M and A Campbell, Ashley Clinton, eight here, av weight, 324kg, 342c/kg, $1110/head; J Jones, Otane, six here-cross, av weight, 223kg, 322c/kg, $720/head; Bay View Station, Bay View, six ang, av weight, 175kg, 377c/kg, $660/head.

Sheep — ewes: Owhango Station, Akitio, 68 4th, $196; 59 m/a, $161.50; 54 m/a, $147; 12 4th, $141.50; G and K Christison, Tutira, 18 m/a, $178.50.

Ewes, lambs at foot: Rachan Farm, Salisbury Rd, 47 ewes, 76 lambs, $128 all counted; Rocky Basin, Kaiwaka, 21 ewes, 22 lambs, $125; four ewes, six lambs, $118; Highland View, Sherenden, eight b/f hoggets, eight b/f lambs, $137.50; M B And Son, Ngatarawa, five ewes, five lambs, $135.

Lambs: n/s, Owahanga Station, Akitio, 163 m/s b/f, $142; 381 m/s b/f, $131.50; 188 m/s b/f, $124; 60 m/s b/f, $158.50; J R Trust, Salisbury Rd, 78 m/s, $139; 86 m/s, $124.50; Mangaroa Farm, Mangaroa, 27 ram b/f, $168; 23 ewe b/f, $131; 19 ram b/f, $137.50. Hoggets, l/t, B and E Tuanui, Whakapirau, 231 ewe, $169.50; 50 c/o, $170.50; 10 c/o, $212; W and F Maddox, Mangaroa, six ewe, $163; D Williams, Patoka, 23 m/s, $180.