Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor about the announcement that Mycoplasma bovis could feasibly be eradicated next year.
Katie Milne:
Today the Federated Farmers president talked Mycoplasma bovis, the ETS and submissions for the Essential Freshwater discussion document.
Tom Martin:
UK farming correspondent "Farmer Tom" on the Rugby World Cup, bad weather, alternative proteins and his "FaceTime a Farmer" campaign.
Sam McIvor:
Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor about the TAG report that suggests Mycoplasma bovis could feasibly be eradicated next year.
Julia Jones:
Head of Analytics at NZX said New Zealand dairy farmers are accidentally selling themselves short when it comes to nutrition.
Rob Hamill:
Rowena caught up with Olympian, trans-Atlantic rowing champion, author and motivational speaker Rob Hamill to find out more about the Waikato 100 event he is co-organising.
