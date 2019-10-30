Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum spoke to Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor about the announcement that Mycoplasma bovis could feasibly be eradicated next year.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

Today the Federated Farmers president talked Mycoplasma bovis, the ETS and submissions for the Essential Freshwater discussion document.

Tom Martin:

UK farming correspondent "Farmer Tom" on the Rugby World Cup, bad weather, alternative proteins and his "FaceTime a Farmer" campaign.

Sam McIvor:

Beef + Lamb New Zealand chief executive Sam McIvor about the TAG report that suggests Mycoplasma bovis could feasibly be eradicated next year.

Julia Jones:

Head of Analytics at NZX said New Zealand dairy farmers are accidentally selling themselves short when it comes to nutrition.

Rob Hamill:

Rowena caught up with Olympian, trans-Atlantic rowing champion, author and motivational speaker Rob Hamill to find out more about the Waikato 100 event he is co-organising.

