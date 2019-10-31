A multi-million-dollar Northland nursery is this season selling $6.8 million of new young avocado plants as the fruit's $144m New Zealand industry booms.

Maunu's Lynwood Nursery has this season produced 156,000 young avocado plants which are now heading off from the nursery for commercial growers around New Zealand to plant over the next six months.

The nursery is one of the top two of only six in the world producing clonal avocados and also New Zealand's biggest producer of young avocado plants produced this way - using genetic material sourced from Maungatapere, California and South Africa.

It has 100,000 cloned

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.