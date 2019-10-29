Police were called to help calm a couple of whitebaiters who got hot under the collar over a fishing spot in Haumoana on Tuesday.

A police spokesperson confirmed rthey attended an incident in the Mill Rd area around 12.30pm, following a report of an altercation between two people at a fishing spot.

The spokesperson said there was a report of a dog being injured about 6am which appeared to be related to the incident.

Police said their investigations had not found anything to indicate the dog was injured deliberately and the incident between the two whitebaiters was resolved at the scene.