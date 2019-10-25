This week on The Best of The Country, Rowena Duncum caught up with Rabobank's Michael Every who said there were "stormy waters" ahead in the global economy.

This week's top interviews were:

Don Fraser:

The man behind Fraser Farm Finance takes another look at how the rural banking system deals with farmers and asks what is driving New Zealand's low productivity.

Todd Muller:

National's spokesman for primary industries is critical of the Zero Carbon Bill's methane targets, saying the time frame is "ludicrous". He also had strong words for the Government's Essential Freshwater package.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Head of Financial Markets Research Asia-Pacific says there are "stormy waters" ahead in the global economy, but there are ways Kiwi farmers can steady the ship.

Sally Jackson and Simon Bridges:

This week Rowena reported live from the Hawke's Bay A&P Show where she caught up with GM of Hawke's Bay A&P Society Sally Jackson and National Leader Simon Bridges.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host calls in from Japan where he is eagerly awaiting the Rugby World Cup semifinal between England and the All Blacks. Catch up on all the action of the Farming and Footy tour here.

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture comments on a big day for farming with the Government's ETS decision to adopt a scheme which means farmers won't be taxed on agricultural emissions until 2025, if at all.