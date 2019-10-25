National Party leader Simon Bridges has attended the A & P show in Hawke's Bay, speaking to a largely friendly crowd about issues facing the rural community.

He was critical of several government policies, including around the areas of forestry and freshwater.

However he was somewhat complimentary of Thursday's announcement around the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The plan gives farmers until 2025 to work out a emissions pricing system, and if they do, the sector would be excluded from the ETS.

If not however, the sector will be bought into the scheme, which could happen as early as 2022, if the government is not happy with farmers' progress the sector could be bought into the ETS at the processor level.

"While it's good, in fact I think its great, to see Ag leaders working with the government on lowering emissions through the climate change commitment, it is concerning to see the government has given themselves a backstop to bring agriculture into the ETS as early as 2022," Bridges said.

"National has been very clear entering the ETS unless farmers have the tools to lower emissions in a way which doesn't lead to herd culling and decreased food production."

In answers to media, he said it was to early to tell whether the agricultural sector can be bought into the ETS in 2025.

"Ultimately we won't know whether agriculture can come into the ETS until further down the track, and we'll see whether there have been good, meaningful and scientific measures to improve farmers emission profile."

As well as speaking at the show, Bridges said he was looking forward to eating some good food, and checking out the innovative products on display.

As MP for Tauranga, Bridges also weighed in on the age old debate, whether Hawke's Bay, or Bay of Plenty is the true Bay, although he refused to commit to a side.

"They're incomparable, the Mount in Tauranga has some wonderful things, you've got it over us in a few areas.

"One things I like more form here than anywhere in New Zealand is your wine, and your red wine in particular, I'm a big sucker for Gimblett Gravels."

The Hawke's Bay A and P show was clearly a draw card for more the one high profile politician, with the Prime Minister making an official visit on Thursday as well as being spotted at the show on Friday.