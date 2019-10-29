Whether you are from the city or live on a farm, everyone likes a free lunch.

Charitable Trust AgProud NZ is holding free barbecue lunches across the country to help build connections between urban and rural people.

Trust member Jason Herrick says the lunch has three main aims.

"We want to promote positive farm practices, raise awareness for mental health in the Ag sector and build relationships between urban and rural people."

Jason says everyone is welcome to attend the barbecue.

He says with the Ag sector having low morale, AgProud want to give farmers a mental break for a lunch break.

"There is lots of stress for farmers whether they live in the North or South Island. We are trying to ease that by providing a free healthy lunch and a mental health break," he says.

Jason says the barbecues so far have been successful.

"The barbecue is a chance to share farming stories, lets the Ag sector take a mental break off the farm and share a free lunch with their urban cousins."

■ AgProud barbecue: November 7 at the Huatoki Plaza 11.30am to 1pm. All welcome.