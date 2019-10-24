Today on The Country, it's a very busy day for the team as Rowena Duncum reports live from the Hawke's Bay A&P Show and Andy Thompson gets to grips with the Government's latest decision on the ETS.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister for Agriculture comments on a big day for farming with the Government's ETS decision to adopt a scheme which means farmers won't be taxed on agricultural emissions until 2025, if at all.

Andrew Hoggard:

Federated Farmers vice president says the group is not out of step with the rest of the agriculture sector which have welcomed the Government's decisions on the ETS.

Sally Jackson and Aaron Drummond :

Rowena reports from the Hawke's Bay A&P Show where she catches up with GM of Hawke's Bay A&P Society Sally Jackson, and GM of Craggy Range Wines Aaron Drummond.

Mike Petersen:

At the Hawke's Bay Show, Ro spoke to the New Zealand Special Trade Envoy who attended the launch of the Primary Sector Awards last night.

Rowland Smith:

Ro chats to the champion shearer at the Hawke's Bay A&P Show about the Women and wool in support of Farmstrong shearing fundraiser.

Malcolm Gourley and Ben Hindmarsh:

Action continues at the Hawke's Bay Show as Ro talks to East Coast Regional Livestock Manager for Silver Fern Farms Malcolm Gourley, and gets an invite to the Pork Lords' Ball from Ben Hindmarsh.