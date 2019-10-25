When I was a child and we went on long car journeys my boredom-buster was to look out the window and imagine galloping my horse across the countryside, jumping all the fences as we went.

Never mind that I didn't own a horse and had never jumped a fence in my life.

My imaginary horse was pretty slick though, it leaped not only fences but numerous buildings, the occasional river and the odd inconveniently placed small town. All the while keeping up with the family car.

A few years later I found myself the proud teenage owner of a very

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.