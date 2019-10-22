Today on The Country, the team caught up with Jamie Mackay, who visited a rice paddy in Japan on his Farming and Footy Tour.

Jacinda Ardern:

The Prime Minister says there's no urban-rural divide when it comes to water quality.

Jamie Mackay:

The team catch up with The Country host who has finally made it to Japan for the 2019 Farming and Footy Tour where he visited a traditional terraced rice paddy.

Seth Carrier:

NIWA weather forecaster takes a look at what's in store for the rest of this week and the long weekend.

Michael Every:

Rabobank's Head of Financial Markets Research Asia-Pacific says there are "stormy waters" ahead in the global economy, but there are ways Kiwi farmers can steady the ship.

Chris Russell:

Today our Aussie correspondent talks about the death of Chris the sheep, a merino famed for once having the world's heaviest fleece. He also discusses drought, and, reluctantly, the Rugby World Cup.

