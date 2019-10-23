BAY NEWS BITES

Project Island Song is celebrating a decade of pest-free status following an ambitious experiment to bring back birdsong to seven of the islands of Ipipiri.

The partnership between community conservation group the Guardians of the Bay of Islands, local Rawhiti hapu and the Department of Conservation, is dedicated to restoring ecological balance to the islands.

They embarked on the project in 2006 and in 2009 the islands were declared pest-free.

The celebration at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell on November 3 at 3pm is to thank those involved and to celebrate the islands that are now starting to sing with birdlife.

There will be light refreshments and a cash bar. Just before that, at 2.30pm The Guardians of the Bay of Islands is hosting its annual general meeting. All are welcome. RSVP to info@projectislandsong.co.nz by October 31.

Art trail

It's time to get your art trail guides out - the Kerikeri Open Art Studios Trail is about to kick off this Labour Weekend.

The event is a chance to meet the town's artists, and a few guest artists, and see them at work in their studios from October 26-28.

Kerikeri artist Jasmine Keir will be showcasing her contemporary, oxidised copper artworks during Koast. Photo / Supplied

Kerikeri-based artist Jasmine Keir is taking part in the event for the first time this year, and will be showcasing her contemporary, industrial copper pieces from fellow artist Monika Welch's studio in Blacks Rd, Kerikeri.

These include Keir's original oxidised copper pieces, indoor installations and art tiles which form collages, along with a couple of pieces of enamel glass.

Originally from rural Southland, Keir is a prolific artist whose career creating functional art and pieces for the home, spans 25 years.

She has featured at expos, markets, galleries and exhibitions both nationwide and internationally, mainly while stationed at the Queenstown Art Market and The Christchurch Arts Centre.

Keir's work, which also includes garden and wall features, splash backs, doors, and furniture, can also be seen at the Packhouse Market every Saturday and Sunday.

Another unique artist taking part in Koast this year is Di West, who has won multiple awards for her sculptures and paintings over 30 years.

Opua artist Di West's quirky sculptures are on show at this year's Koast event.

Whimsical art works like this one by Di West are on display during Koast. Photos / Supplied

West and her Australian husband have settled in Opua after years of travelling, and she is currently preparing for a solo show at Reyburn House in Whangārei.

"I watched this event develop in the three years we've lived here," she said.

"At Opua we're too far from Kerikeri to be eligible as a participant so I was thrilled to be invited as a guest."

West, who also teaches art to adults at the Opua Cruising Club, said her work is constantly developing and she's always moving forward with ideas for a new solo or group exhibition.

Her work is held in major art galleries in New Zealand and Australia and is in many corporate and private collections.

She will be at Kingston House in Kerikeri as guest exhibitor.

Visit koast.org.nz for more information.

Dance star

DDF dancer Peyton Baker brought home a silver medal in the junior section of the recent World Supremacy Battlegrounds dance competition in Australia.

Peyton was one of six DDF dance students to represent New Zealand at the dance comp which was held in Sydney from October 4-6.

Peyton Baker was successful in the junior section of the World Supremacy Battlegrounds dance competition in Australia. Photo / Supplied

She follows in the footsteps of Shaylah Harris who brought the silver medal home last year in the same category. Harris, a former DDF student, is now in the Royal Family Dance Company.

Dance teacher and choreographer Alannah Curtis said Peyton, 10, has been a student of the Kerikeri hip-hop dance group since she was aged 5.

Curtis congratulated her on "representing her country".

"Peyton has shown dedication and loyalty through all these years," she said.

"She has never missed a day. She also attended our weekly classes, and she has been working long and hard on her craft, so this was well deserved."

Peyton has always been a "super natural groover", Curtis said.

She was up at 6am every day practising with Curtis and fellow team members Solomon Dickey, Alecia Campbell, Madison Campbell and Pipe Flintoff.

"Hard work, dedication and determination is the only way a medal can be awarded to those who just go that extra mile," Curtis said.

Curtis also thanked those who supported Peyton and her team get to Australia to compete, along with manager Michele Curtis who organises all the behind the scenes activities.

Garden safari

This year's New World Rotary Garden Safari will feature 15 amazing gardens on November 2 and 3.

The highlight of the gardening calendar brings together an array of gardens to inspire and delight visitors.

The New World Rotary Garden Safari on November 2 and 3 will feature 15 inspiring gardens. Photo / Supplied

This year celebrates the 32nd anniversary of the event and the Safari weekend itself represents the culmination of much hard work by a team of dedicated Rotarians and supporters of the Rotary Club of Kerikeri.

There will be an impressive collection of gardens on show, from petite to grand and from urban to rural.

Refreshments will be available to purchase in two of the gardens and will be run by local community groups.

Kerikeri Rotarians and Friends of the Rotary Club of Kerikeri will be on duty in the gardens, supporting gardeners and helping participants enjoy their visit.

Tickets cost $30 each and are valid for both days.

They are available from shops around Kerikeri including New World, Needful Things Garden Centre, Redwoods Garden Centre, Unichem, Shoestyles, Paper Plus, Books on Hobson, Plant Zone, The Community Gym and Mitre 10, Waipapa.

Funds raised are used to support local and international community and youth development projects.

Visit gardensafari.co.nz for details.

