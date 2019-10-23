BAY NEWS BITES

Project Island Song is celebrating a decade of pest-free status following an ambitious experiment to bring back birdsong to seven of the islands of Ipipiri.

The partnership between community conservation group the Guardians of the Bay of Islands, local Rawhiti hapu and the Department of Conservation, is dedicated to restoring ecological balance to the islands.

They embarked on the project in 2006 and in 2009 the islands were declared pest-free.
The celebration at the Duke of Marlborough Hotel in Russell on November 3 at 3pm is to thank those involved and to celebrate the islands that are now starting to sing

