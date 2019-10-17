Low-stress living is a way of life for New Zealand's most northerly licensed raw milk producers.

"Everything is designed around making life as stress-free as possible for our cows," Mangamuka's Paul Jellick said.

"This approach maximises the quality of production from a raw-milk herd," he said.

Paul, his son Cam and herd/dairy shed manager Charlotte Fletcher-Beesley run a tight team capitalising on each other's strengths to produce raw milk from a 100-cow Friesian-cross herd on the Jellicks' 340-hectare Mangamuka property, selling it direct to consumers around Northland.

"It's been a huge job setting up this operation but we love it,"

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.