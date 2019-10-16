The Onga Tiko Hunting & Fishing Club held its Children's Spring Fling Competition recently, with the children involved surprising the judges with some huge possums and a black rabbit.

A dozen children received 1st, 2nd and 3rd prizes thanks to sponsors Waipukurau New World, while the TaylorEd contracting solutions prize for the Stoat/Ferret/Weasel and Rat categories went unclaimed, with none caught.

Other sponsors included the Tikokino Hotel, Property Brokers, Farmlands, Amarvia Blue, Stoney Creek, LED Lenser, Paper Plus, Peek-A-Boo, Winloves, Unichem and Gifts X Setera.

Results:

Rabbit: Beau Gray 1, Harry Charteris 2, George Giblin 3.

Hare: Thea MacPherson 1, Marcus Keir 2, Maxwell Oliver 3.

Turkey: Max Winlove 1, Regan Calder 2, McKenzie Franklin 3.

Possum: Anna-Beth McPherson 1, Thea McPherson 2, Alex Finnie 3.

Best Dressed: Harry Charteris.