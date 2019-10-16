A Northland business is setting up New Zealand's first joint venture avocado nursery operation in China amid an international boom for the fruit crop.

About $2 million worth of young avocado trees will be produced annually in the Chinese nursery joint venture set up by Maunu's Lynwood Nursery, west of Whangārei.

The venture is in Hunan province, south-central China. The venture's first Maunu-grown avocado "mother" seeds and budwood were flown from New Zealand to China in June this year to establish the new nursery. It is forecast to be producing half a million young avocado plants annually by 2022.

