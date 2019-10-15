A date for Central Otago's next WoolOn Fashion Awards has been announced, but no decision has yet been made about the venue or whether the awards will remain in Alexandra.

Event chairwoman Victoria Ravenscroft yesterday announced the next WoolOn would be held on August 14-15, 2020.

The 2019 WoolOn, initially scheduled for August, was cancelled in June, when organisers said they realised the chosen venue, Molyneux Stadium, was unsuitable.

At the time, Ravenscroft said it was hoped the event could remain in Alexandra, but there was no guarantee it would.

Advertisement

She said yesterday the WoolOn committee was now considering a shortlist of three possible venues, but did not say where they were.

She said ''our heritage in Alexandra is really important to us and we are committed to honouring that as we grow''.

When asked whether that meant Alexandra would be ''honoured'' as a past or future venue, Ravenscroft did not clarify, but said ''we are committed to honouring the heritage of WoolOn and this is a big part of our consideration when looking at venues''.

The chosen venue would be announced ''within the coming weeks'', Ravenscroft said.

Central Otago Mayor-elect Tim Cadogan said it was ''great'' to see a date confirmed for next year's event after ''the disappointment'' of postponement.