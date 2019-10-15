Today on The Country, Rowena Duncum and Sam "Lashes" Casey bid farewell to Jamie Mackay who is off to the Rugby World Cup in Japan. They also welcomed Andy Thompson, who will be keeping an eye on them in Mackay's absence.

On with the show:

Damien O'Connor:

The Minister of Agriculture says you should "take polls with a grain of salt" and urges travelling Kiwis to keep an eye out for stink bugs. He also gives an update on the winter grazing task force, Mycoplasma bovis compensation, and how the Essential Freshwater package is progressing.

Advertisement

Cameron Bagrie:

Is an independent economist who takes a closer look at the Government's $7.5 billion surplus.

Blair McLean:

Our horticulture and viticulture correspondent talks about how spring frosts have been affecting vineyards, and how the cherry season is shaping up.

Jamie Mackay:

The Country host says goodbye to the team before he takes off for Japan and the Rugby World Cup.