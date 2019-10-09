Visiting ploughmen dominated the annual Takapau Ploughing Match which attracted 16 competitors on Saturday.

The Gulf Oil Silver Plough event was won by Waikato competitor Murray Taylor, from fellow Waikato hopefuls Kelvin Spokes and Angela Taylor, with Bay View farmer Bruce McCormick claiming fifth place.

Retired Hawke's Bay farmer and tractors enthusiast Ian McSporran, of Kaiwaka, was runner-up in the vintage event won by Paul Houghton, of Rongotea, near Palmerston North, but beat veteran world championships competitor Elvery Hunt, also of Rongotea.

A special attraction was horse ploughman Fred Pilling, also of Waikato.

Advertisement

The competitors enjoyed fine sometimes windy weather, before continuing on to other matches in Wairarapa on Sunday and Manawatu on Monday, where Malcolm Taylor and Houghton also dominate the events.