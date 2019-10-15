Northland's wild kiwi population will be boosted further with the release of three kiwi on the Tutukaka Coast.

On October 25, three kiwi will be released at Tutukaka on the Kiwi Coast, providing a valuable boost in numbers in the area.

Tutukaka Landcare is inviting the public to go along and see the wild kiwi up close before they are released on Tawapou Farm from 5pm.

Todd Hamilton from the Backyard Kiwi project will talk about kiwi and what it is that makes them such a unique bird.

As well, Mike Camm will also talk about Tutukaka Landcare and the hard work that has been undertaken for more than a decade to make the area safer for kiwi and a good place for these kiwi to spend the next 50 years or so.

Hamilton is a trained kiwi handler and he will ensure the wild kiwi remain comfortable during the event and that they do not become stressed. At previous kiwi releases, there have been ample opportunities for people to see the birds up close, take photos and gain a deeper understanding of the remarkable national icon.

People will need to wear appropriate outdoor clothing for the weather conditions and wear sturdy footwear suitable for crossing farm paddocks if they wish to be part of the release of the kiwi into burrows. The release will still go ahead if wet and no dogs are allowed.

To get there head north on the Tutukaka/Matapouri Bay Rd, Taurawhata Lane is the first road on the right after the Tawapou Native Plant Nursery. Follow the Kiwi Coast flags from the main road to the gathering point.

This event is supported by the Tawapou Conservation Trust.

Northland brown kiwi should have a life expectancy of 50-65 years, but in Northland the average was 14 years due to dog attacks.

Earlier this year the Kiwi Coast Trust erected large billboards at Hikurangi and Ngunguru, with more possibly on the way for Russell, Mangamuka and the Bay of Islands, to remind visitors and locals that kiwi roam free in Northland, and dogs need to be controlled.

The billboards reinforce the work of more than 120 groups and projects throughout the region, all dedicated to ensuring the birds survive, and thrive.