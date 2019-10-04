Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay was in Gore and caught up with Southland Federated Farmers Vice President Bernadette Hunt to find out about a fiery freshwater meeting.

On with the show:

Lewis Ferris:

Our Met Service Weather forecaster tells us what's in store for the weekend.

Jeremy Rookes:

Central Hawkes Bay sheep and beef farmer talks about the pressure the Government's environmental policies are putting on the rural community.

Don Carson:

The PR guru for the New Zealand Forest Owners Association talks about striking for climate change and the OIO.

Bernadette Hunt:

The Southland Federated Farmers Vice President takes time off the lambing beat to review a fiery meeting with the Minister of Agriculture in Gore yesterday.

Barry Soper:

Our political correspondent ponders a Nobel Peace Prize for Jacinda and a holiday for Shane Jones.

Grant Nisbett:

This week's $100 TAB sports bet of the week.

Daniel McHardy:

The Radio Sport host joins us to chat about podcast 'A Captain's Cup' where he interviews every Rugby World Cup winning captain to find out what made their campaign a triumph.