On today's show, Jamie Mackay asked Federated Farmers president Katie Milne whether New Zealand needed a tractor protest.

On with the show:

Katie Milne:

The President of Federated Farmers looks at the good, the bad and the ugly of issues facing farming and whether we should ponder a tractor protest.

Andrew Burrt:

The chief economist of Beef + Lamb NZ talks about both sheep meat and beef exports being forecast to surpass $4 billion each for the first time.

James Shaw:

The Green Party co-leader puts on his Minister for Climate Change hat and we ask him when can farmers expect to know how much they have to pay for their agricultural emissions over the next five years? Plus we ask him if he's at odds with some of his Green Party colleagues over gene editing of animals and plants.

Todd Charteris and Karey Pulman:

We announce the winner of the Rabobank Good Deeds competition and the grand prize goes to the Dargaville Primary School garden club project, with runners-up prizes going to the Kiwitea School and the Kekerengu Community Centre.

Chris Russell:

Our Australian correspondent talks about this latest Agriminders podcast, the threat of African Swine Fever getting ever closer plus another accolade for James Tedesco.

