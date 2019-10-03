New rules for cleaning up New Zealand's waterways came under fire at a heated public meeting in Whangārei last week attended by almost 400 people from around the North Island.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor and Government officials were forced to defend proposed new Ministry for the Environment (MfE) rules at the meeting — the 37th of 41 nationwide in a six-week national consultation series on major proposed freshwater management reform.

"I lie awake at night and can't sleep," Waimamaku farmer Paul Ambler told the meeting at Tikipunga High School.

"For those of you thinking of suicide [because of the new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.