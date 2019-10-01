COMMENT

By Codie McIntyre

Each morning last week I arrived at work to be greeted by an inspirational quote in my inbox, courtesy of our newly-created wellness committee at Northland Inc, and in recognition of the fact that it was Mental Health Awareness Week.

Our wellness committee had been active during September, arranging and facilitating initiatives for the organisation with the aim of raising awareness around the importance of mental and physical wellbeing, and how these work mutually to enable and develop resilience – something, of course, which is considered highly beneficial to our health.

