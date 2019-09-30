Today on The Country, Jamie Mackay caught up with Derek Daniell who said pine trees could be an environmental disaster waiting to happen.

On with the show:

Phil Duncan:

Monday's resident weather expert says expect more cold blasts in the next seven days as Mother Nature continues to flex her spring-laden muscles.

Shane Jones:

The prince of provinces denies he's been on the campaign trail buying votes plus we ask him about freshwater reform and climate change scaremongering.

Derek Daniell:

One of New Zealand's leading sheep breeders talks about climate change and why he reckons humans will adapt. Plus he says pine trees can be an environmental disaster when planted on the wrong land.

Elle Perriam:

We talk to the inspirational young woman behind the 'Will to Live' nationwide campaign for rural mental health.

Where to get help:

Rural Support Trust: 0800 787 254

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 (available 24/7)

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO) (available 24/7)

Youthline: 0800 376 633

Kidsline: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

Whatsup: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

Depression helpline: 0800 111 757 (available 24/7)