Ava Davis calls Beebee .

Young lambs and goats reared by children were put to the test during the Glenbervie School Agricultural Day fundraiser on a beautiful spring day. Forty-five lambs and five goats were judged in the calling, leading and rearing categories during the show on Saturday.

Emily Simpson had the supreme lamb while Olivia Henwood's goat performed the best of the lot. School PTA spokeswoman Abi Monteith said $4000 was expected to be raised during the popular annual school event.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along.

Amy Atkinson among those waiting for her lamb's name to be called.

Steward Colin Crooks with a lamb waiting to be called.